Midland AD Gillespie retiring at end of the year

Midland University Athletic Director Dave Gillespie will be retiring from his current position effective May 31 this year the college announced Thursday.

“I can honestly say there hasn’t been a day where I woke up and thought I didn’t want to come to work today,” Gillespie said. “And that’s primarily because of the people I work with. Our leadership team, President (Jody) Horner, and our coaches and staff have just been awesome to work with.”

Since arriving at Midland in May of 2013, Gillespie has led the Warrior athletics program which has become the largest in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.

Midland has added eight varsity sports, and the university’s 33 varsity sports and 924 participating student-athletes are the most of any college or university in Nebraska during the former Nebraska football assistant coaches’ eight-year tenure.

“Dave has been an integral part of Midland University becoming one of the largest athletic programs in the nation,” Horner said. “His leadership and knowledge have been invaluable to our coaches, staff, and student-athletes. He is a man of integrity who treats others with respect and is an outstanding representative of Midland.”