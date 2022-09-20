Midland adds Jordan Larson as volunteer assistant

The Midland volleyball program has added Jordan Larson to its coaching staff.

Yes, that Jordan Larson.

The former national champion, three-time All-American, and three-time Olympian, will be lending a hand to the Warriors as a volunteer assistant.

"I'm excited to be back in the area," Larson said. "I have a lot to learn in coaching, but I hope to have a similar mindset to what I have as a player. There are things I need to learn, but I'm excited to get better every day and see where it goes."

After a brief stint with the University of Texas, returned to her home state and began giving lessons at Club Legacy in Elkhorn, which was co-founded by Midland assistant coach Steve Bymers.

"I've known Paul since he was an assistant coach at Creighton and we've stayed in contact over the years," Larson said. "He asked if I would be interested in coming up to help coach."

Giesselmann said it was an easy decision to have someone with Larson's background and knowledge of the sport be a part of the program.

"Jordan lends instant credibility whenever she walks into practice," he said. "She's had an opportunity to be coached by the best coaches in the world and she will bring so many different perspectives that our players can take advantage of."

Larson parlayed an outstanding high school career at Logan View into a memorable four-year run at the University of Nebraska. The Huskers accumulated a 127-8 record in those four seasons, earning one national championship (2006) and two other appearances in the Final Four. She was a three-time All-American and her No. 10 jersey has been retired by the program. She was inducted into the UNL Hall of Fame in 2020.

Following her college career, Larson was a part of three United States Olympic teams in 2012, 2016, and 2020. She helped the U.S. to a gold medal performance in the most recent Olympics while earning silver and bronze medals in the other two.

"We always tell our players to dream big, no matter what you want to do in life, and don't be afraid to chase that dream," Giesselmann said. "That's what Jordan has done. She knew as a young girl what she wanted to do and she's worked hard to be the best at it."

Larson's schedule will allow her to attend at least one practice per week, and Giesselmann said he plans to maximize the opportunities her presence in the gym will bring.

"She will bring her expertise as an outside hitter to those players, but she's also one of the best ball-control outside hitters in the world, so she will be able to work on passing and defense as well," Giesselmann said. "We are going to get as much out of her as we can."