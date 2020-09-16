Midland adjusts fan policy after opening week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Midland is making some changes to its fan policy following the first week of home games.

“We are disappointed that some spectators have chosen to not follow rules that have been put in place for the safety of all,” the press release put out Wednesday said. “In particular, we have seen spectators who are not observing the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) requirements to wear masks while attending activities. As a result, Midland is forced to reduce the number of spectators who will be allowed at our football and volleyball games for the foreseeable future. We are doing this out of an abundance of caution not only for our spectators, but to allow our athletes to continue their season of play.”

Midland hosted a home volleyball match and a home football game in the first week of the season. Saturday’s football game attendance was listed at 1,394.

“As our athletic programs have returned, we will continue to do what is necessary to not only have a successful season, but a safe one,” the press release said. “Observing protocols that have been put in place, particularly mask-wearing, play a major role in determining whether our athletes will be able to continue with their respective seasons.”

Midland added it will revisit this policy if it is certain that guidelines are being followed. If we see progress in compliance with these rules, we will continue to explore ways to allow more spectators to enjoy our Warriors in action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0