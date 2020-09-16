 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midland adjusts fan policy after opening week
View Comments

Midland adjusts fan policy after opening week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

Midland is making some changes to its fan policy following the first week of home games.

“We are disappointed that some spectators have chosen to not follow rules that have been put in place for the safety of all,” the press release put out Wednesday said. “In particular, we have seen spectators who are not observing the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) requirements to wear masks while attending activities. As a result, Midland is forced to reduce the number of spectators who will be allowed at our football and volleyball games for the foreseeable future. We are doing this out of an abundance of caution not only for our spectators, but to allow our athletes to continue their season of play.”

Midland hosted a home volleyball match and a home football game in the first week of the season. Saturday’s football game attendance was listed at 1,394.

“As our athletic programs have returned, we will continue to do what is necessary to not only have a successful season, but a safe one,” the press release said. “Observing protocols that have been put in place, particularly mask-wearing, play a major role in determining whether our athletes will be able to continue with their respective seasons.”

Midland added it will revisit this policy if it is certain that guidelines are being followed. If we see progress in compliance with these rules, we will continue to explore ways to allow more spectators to enjoy our Warriors in action.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GPAC Recap - Week One
College Sports

GPAC Recap - Week One

  • Updated

The opening week of Great Plains Atheltic Conference action saw Morningside fend off an upset bid and Concordia secure their first win in Cret…

Watch Now: Related Video

Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction to Nebraska's Big Ten schedule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News