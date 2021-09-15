Midland announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Jerald Mason—Mason was a dominant fullback for Coach Don Watchorn’s wishbone offense from 1984-86. During the 1985 season, Mason led the Warriors with 1,227 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, earning first-team honors from the Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference and honorable mention NAIA All-American honors. His 279 yards rushing against Chadron State remains a Midland single-game rushing record. For his career, Mason finished with 2,158 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

Kelly (Sladek) Rischling—As a four-year member of the Warrior softball team, Rischling was selected three times to the first team of the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference squad. She posted a career best 19-3 record as a pitcher in 2009 with eight shutouts and was named the GPAC Pitcher of the Year as well as earning honorable mention NAIA All-American honors. In her senior season in 2010, Rischling helped guide the Warriors to their second-ever appearance in the NAIA National Championships. For her career, Rischling earned 60 victories in the circle, second all-time at Midland, along with being the all-time strikeout leader with 705. She also holds the single-season record for ERA of 1.23