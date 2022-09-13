Midland announces latest Athletic Hall of Fame inducees

Midland will induct five former standout athletes into its Athletic Hall of Fame Friday as part of the homecoming weekend's schedule of events.

Going into the hall will be Virgie Bullie (Track and Field, 1988), Whit Smith (Track & Field, 2008), Rich Ray (Broadcasting, 2010), Erin McCarthy (Bowling, 2012) and Doug Harrington (Football, 1991).

The Hall of Fame Banquet will also include presentation of the Petrow and Bracker Awards for Outstanding Male and Female Athletes won by Miguel Abete (Men’s Tennis) and Ally Conybear (Women’s Hockey) respectively.

The induction ceremony will be held at Fremont Golf Club.

Virgie Bullie ‘88

Bullie is one of the most decorated athletes to come through the Warriors track and field program. She was a six-time NAIA All-American during the 1984-85 seasons.

Bullie was part of two NAIA Indoor Distance Medley Relay championship teams, while also earning four individual All-American honors during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Her name still remains atop the Midland all-time leaderboard in three indoor events; the 55-meter dash (7.04 seconds), the 300-meter dash (36.07) and the 400-meter dash (56.70), as well as three outdoor events; the 100-meter dash (11.66), the 200-meter dash (24.24) and the 400 (56.54).

She was also part of the Sprint Medley relay squad that still holds the top indoor mark at 4 minutes, 21.94 seconds.

Whit Smith ‘08

Smith became one of the top high jumpers in the nation during his time with the Warriors.

A six-time All-American, he claimed six NAIA championships during both the indoor and outdoor seasons from 2002-04 and also earned six Great Plains Athletic Conference championships during that time.

His personal best outdoor mark of 7 feet, 3 inches holds the top spot on the Midland all-time leaderboard while his jump of 7-1 is tied for the second best indoor mark.

Rich Ray ‘10

Ray has been the voice of Midland athletics for three decades. Ray served as the Sports Director for KHUB Radio for more than 25 years and has broadcast more than 3,000 events at both the high school and collegiate levels during his career.

He was named the Media Person of the Year in 2009 by the Nebraska Coaches Association. Ray’s career highlights include broadcasting a wide variety of Warrior sports and being able to call several Warrior contests at national tournaments.

Erin McCarthy ‘12

McCarthy was a catalyst for the Warrior women’s bowling team, pacing the squad to a runner-up finish in the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships in 2012.

McCarthy was named the tournament’s most valuable player. McCarthy joined the Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour in 2015 and has racked up two tournament titles during that time. Her greatest achievement on the lanes came this past June when she captured the title at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Doug Harrington ‘91

Harrington shined as a running back in Coach Don Watchorn’s high-powered wishbone offense in the late 1980s. “Smooth” Harrington was a two-time All-Nebraska Iowa Athletic Conference performer in 1987 and 1989 and finished his career with nearly 4,000 all-purpose yards, including more than 2,300 on the ground, to go along with 24 career touchdowns.

He was a key figure on the 1987 team that finished the season 7-2 and ranked 16th in the nation, earning a spot in the NAIA playoffs. That team, which was inducted into the HOF in 2017, averaged 269.5 yards rushing per game, ninth in the nation.

Bracker Award - Ally Conybear

Conybear was a second-team WMCH All-conference performer for the Warriors’ hockey team during the 2021-22 season. Along with being a top flight defender, Conybear also finished third on the squad in assists and was fourth in points scored. Conybear was recognized as a member of the WMCH All-Tournament squad.

Petrow Award - Miguel Abete

Abete was recognized as the GPAC’s Men’s Tennis Player of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2022, leading the Warriors to another appearance in the NAIA National Tournament. Abete was unbeaten in conference play in singles and went 19-5 on the year. He also went 6-2 in doubles matches, including a perfect 5-0 mark in GPAC play.