Midland announces partnership with HomeTown Ticketing

Midland fans will have a new way of purchasing tickets this fall as the Warriors Athletic Department is now working with HomeTown Ticketing as its official digital ticketing provider for athletic events.
“The transition to online ticketing is something we have been looking at for a while now and HomeTown Ticketing’s solution fits best with all our different needs,” said Bode Hill, MIdland Associate Athletic Director. “With limited capacities this season, the ease of the online ticketing software will be beneficial to providing a safe game day atmosphere at our venues.”
Working with HomeTown Ticketing will give Midland Athletics the ability to sell tickets online, as well as provide additional security and reporting capabilities.
Starting this fall, parents and fans will be able to purchase tickets online for athletic events at www.midlandathletics.com/tickets.
The tickets will be able to either print-at-home or use mobile entry tickets for safe, no-touch redemption at the gate.
Tickets purchased online can also be shared with family and friends via text.
