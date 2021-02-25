Midland baseball drops pair to Swedes

Midland University traveled to Bethany College for the second time this week as the teams resumed their unfinished baseball game from Sunday and squeezed in another seven-inning game to wrap up the series Wednesday.

The final result of the resumed game was a 10-9 loss for the Warriors while the second game of the day went to the Swedes, 9-8.

The Warriors now sit at 4-6 on the year after the pair of losses while the Swedes improve to 7-3 overall.

Resumed Game: Bethany 10, Midland 9 (7 innings)The teams were in a 7-7 deadlock on Sunday evening when the game was suspended due to visibility. On Wednesday the game picked up in the bottom of the sixth inning with Bethany at the plate. The Warriors got through the bottom half of the inning without allowing a runner to advance into scoring position. Midland kicked off the seventh inning with a single from Thornton.

Peterson doubled to right field to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Then, Hamzeh got the job done with a sacrifice fly to push a run across, and Braun mirrored him moments later with another sacrifice fly.