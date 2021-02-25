Midland baseball drops pair to Swedes

Midland University traveled to Bethany College for the second time this week as the teams resumed their unfinished baseball game from Sunday and squeezed in another seven-inning game to wrap up the series Wednesday.
The final result of the resumed game was a 10-9 loss for the Warriors while the second game of the day went to the Swedes, 9-8.
The Warriors now sit at 4-6 on the year after the pair of losses while the Swedes improve to 7-3 overall.
Resumed Game: Bethany 10, Midland 9 (7 innings)The teams were in a 7-7 deadlock on Sunday evening when the game was suspended due to visibility. On Wednesday the game picked up in the bottom of the sixth inning with Bethany at the plate. The Warriors got through the bottom half of the inning without allowing a runner to advance into scoring position. Midland kicked off the seventh inning with a single from Thornton.
Peterson doubled to right field to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Then, Hamzeh got the job done with a sacrifice fly to push a run across, and Braun mirrored him moments later with another sacrifice fly.
With Midland holding a 9-7 edge, they needed three outs to seal the win. The Swedes would have something to say about that as control issues by the Warriors led to four consecutive walks and pushed across a run in the process. After picking up two outs, a single to third base scored the tying run, knotting the score at 9-9. Bethany continued to pressure the defense and plated the game-winner via a fielding error.
Game Two: Bethany 9, Midland 8 (7 innings)
The Warriors got on the board early and often in the opening frames of the rematch. They loaded the bases in the first and scored on a wild pitch to go up 1-0. Bethany was on the verge of getting out of the early jam after executing a double play, but the Warriors were able to plate another run after back-to-back singles.
The third run of the inning came by way of a wild pitch, giving Midland a 3-0 lead. The second inning led to a 4-0 edge after the Warriors capitalized on another wild pitch.
Bethany rallied back in the bottom of the third with four runs to tie things up. Then, both teams notched a pair of runs in the fourth, extending the tie to 6-6 heading into the fifth. Midland pushed a run across in the fifth after a leadoff walk came around to score on an error by the catcher.
The Swedes doubled down, scoring two in the bottom half of the frame to go up 8-7. In the sixth, Midland tied the score at 8-8 thanks to another error by Bethany. The tie was quickly broken the next half inning as the Swedes recaptured the lead at 9-8.
The lead would stand as Bethany’s closer picked up three strikeouts to secure the victory.