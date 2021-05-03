Midland baseball ends season with split

Trailing by two runs with just three innings left, Midland’s offense came alive. They would tie the game in the bottom of the 7th as they took advantage of a hit-by-pitch to begin the inning that put Eathan Secrest on base. Javonte Williams came in to pinch run and after Tyler Foster reached via an error, Jack Barrios drove in Williams with an RBI single. Kyle Weber came in to pinch hit with nobody out and deliver with an RBI single that brought home Foster.

After a scoreless top of the 8th, Midland’s bats came alive in the bottom. More accurately put, Brendon Jones’ bat came alive. After Dakota Thornton reached on an infield error and Matt Abdelnour joined him on the base paths via a walk, Jones sent a ball over the left field fence to put Midland up 7-4.

They would add to their lead following a Dordt pitching change as Barrios recorded his second hit of the game, a double down the right field line. That hit drove in Secrest who reached via a hit-by-pitch for the second time in the game.

That run proved to be the winning one as Dordt plated three runs in the top of 9th as they tried to string together one final rally. They score three runs with two out and threatened to force extra innings before Matthew Wickwire struck out the final batter to end the game.