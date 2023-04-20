Midland baseball got one nonconference game with Peru State in before Mother Nature called off the back half of the doubleheader Wednesday.

The Warriors grabbed a 5-3 win in the lone game played.

The Warriors fired their bats in the first as Yealex Lopez struck doubled to right field. Hadyn Crawford drew a walk and then Lopez rounded his way home on an error by the Bobcats.

Connor Petersen, who earned the starting nod on the mound and as the designated hitter, provided his own run support as he hit a two-run home run over the center field wall, putting Midland in front 3-0.

After a scoreless second, Alec Villanueva started the next inning with a single up the middle. Jayden Gibson drew a walk and then was replaced by Trystan Mills as a courtesy runner. Nathaniel Reyes reached first on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners.

A sacrifice bunt by Boyle brought in Villanueva ahead of a single by Trey Nichols that set Midland up on the corners again. Nichols attempted to start the double steal but was put into a pickle. Before he was tagged out on the base path, Reyes used his speed to steal home to boost the lead to 5-0.

The Bobcats avoided the shutout in the 6th inning and attempted to make a comeback. They brought in three runs on a pair of hits and an error. Peru State couldn’t get its offense started in the 7th as Midland held on for the 5-3 win.

Petersen earned the win on the mound as he pitched four innings, allowing one hit, no runs, and recorded one strikeout. Xavior Salazar came in for the 7th and earned the save, sitting the Bobcats down in order.

Midland (19-20, 10-10 GPAC) will resume conference play as they host Concordia (29-13, 15-5 GPAC) in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Moller Field in Fremont.