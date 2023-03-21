The Midland baseball team took to Moller Field for the first time this spring Monday, splitting it's opening GPAC doubleheader with Northwestern. The Warriors won the opening game 1-0 then lost game two 6-5.

Midland 1, Northwestern 0

It was a pitcher’s duel in the series opener between the Warriors and Red Raiders. Both starters would go the distance as they worked quickly and efficiently.

Trey Nichols broke the scoreless draw in the 5th with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. The single run proved to be enough as Midland got through the net two innings with its lead intact.

Lucas Hamzeh pitched all seven innings to earn the shutout victory. He allows three hits and walked two while striking out one. Northwestern’s pitcher went six innings, giving up six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Northwestern 6, Midland 5

After three scoreless innings to start game two, Northwestern broke through as they opened up the 4th with a solo home run.

In the bottom of the inning, Midland pieced together a four-run inning despite garnering no hits.

Dax Wandler and Jacob Liquori both reached on walks and then Jayden Gibson was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Looking to score, Connor Petersen reached first on a fielder's choice as Northwestern got the lead runner out at the plate.

During the next at-bat, Alec Villanueva was plunked by the Red Raiders’ pitcher, bringing in the tying run in Liquori. With just one out on the board, Haydn Crawford reached first on a fielder's choice but the Raiders were unable to record an out with an error by the shortstop.

On the throwing error, Gibson and Petersen were able to make their way home, putting the Warriors up 3-1. A wild pitch by the Raiders’ hurler brought in Villanueva to make it 4-1 in favor of the home team.

Looking to battle back, the Raiders fired up their bats in the top of the 5th. They strung together four hits which led to three runs as they pulled even with the Warriors.

An inning later, Northwestern was able to move in front as they hit a two-out double and then scored on a single up the middle.

Trailing 5-4, Midland picked up its second hit of the game as Connor Petersen doubled to the gap in right-center. Trystan Mills came on to run and scored during the next at-bat.

The Raiders were able to get the batter out at first but on their throw to get an out at third, the first basemen’s throw went wide and Mills was able to come to the plate to tie the game a 5-5.

With both teams on their toes with a back-and-forth game, the Raiders were able to move in front again as they belted a solo homer to right field in the top of the 7th to take the lead.

Midland (9-10, 1-1 GPAC) will be back in action tomorrow at Moller Field with another doubleheader against Northwestern (7-13, 1-1 GPAC).

The Raiders will serve as the home team as the games were initially scheduled to be at their ballpark, but were moved to Fremont due to weather. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.