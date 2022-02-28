Midland baseball sweeps weekend slate

Midland swept its weekend slate of games in Omaha, beating Presentation twice on Sunday along with wins over Graceland and Dakota State Saturday.

GAME ONE: Midland 13, Presentation 7

A big 3rd inning propelled the Warriors past the Saints in the first game of their Sunday doubleheader. Playing at the Elkhorn Legion Field, Midland scored seven runs in the key inning to break a 2-2 tie en route to a 13-7 win.

Trey Nichols, Connor Petersen, and Tyler Struck all had multi-hit games on the day while Chase Reynolds made the most of his one hit, driving in three runs with one swing the bat. Nichols and Struck also had three RBIs on the day, on a pleasant February afternoon.

In the third, the Warriors saw seven of their first eight batters reach base. After a leadoff ground out, Reynolds reached on an infield error.

Dakota Thornton then doubled to left field to drive in the first run, breaking the tie. Nichols followed suit with an RBI double of his own. Petersen was awarded first after getting hit by the pitch and then Alec Villanueva reached on the second Saints’ error of the inning, scoring Nichols.

Kyle Weber was struck by a pitch to load the bases before Struck cleared them with a three-RBI triple. The inning continued with Beau Boyle reaching on an error and driving in Struck for the final run of the inning.

Tyler Seebaum pitched a complete 7.0 inning game for the win. He scattered six hits, allowed five earned runs, and struck out seven batters.

GAME TWO: Midland 11, Presentation 4

In the final game of the weekend, both teams went with the pitching by committee approach. Midland rolled out Jacob Perez who went 4.0 innings giving way to Dylan Hastings for an inning, and Keegan Adams for two frames.

The Saints had four different hurlers, with no pitcher going more than 2.1 innings.

The Warriors roughed up their starter, scoring six runs in the first two innings.

In the 1st, Midland saw their first two batters reach on errors. First, it was Tyler Foster getting all the way to third on an error by the centerfielder. Then, Chase Reynolds forced an error by their shortstop with a hard-hit ball that brought Foster in.

Dakota Thornton followed with a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

The second inning, saw Thornton flex his power once more. After Foster walked and Reynolds doubled, Thornton hit his second homer in as many innings to make it a 6-0 game.

Thornton would get two more hits in the game, a double in the 4th and a single in the 5th. He wouldn’t get a chance to complete the cycle as the game came to a close in the top of the 7th with him due to hit second in the bottom.

Perez picked up the win, going four complete innings. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out three batters as well.

Midland (7-1) will have a brief break in their schedule before hosting Trinity Christian (0-2) for four-game series on Monday, March 7, and Tuesday, March 8. The Trolls will play six games in that stretch with doubleheaders slated for March 2, 4, and 5 at their home ballpark.

GAME ONE: Midland 15, Graceland 1

Midland dominated their first game of the weekend at the plate and on the mound. Offensively, they scored 15 runs on 18 hits, including six for extra bases and a pair of home runs. In the field, the Warriors gave up just two hits behind a 6.0 inning outing by Lucas Hamzeh.

Hamzeh continued his strong start with five strikeouts of the Yellowjackets. Of the 18 batters he faced, he allowed three baserunners. One via a walk and two others reaching a single and a double.

Four runs in the second inning broke the game open, and four more in the third made it a rout. The only inning without a run coming across the plate for the Warriors was the 5th.

GAME TWO: Midland 2, Dakota State 0

Jay Lambert etched his name into Midland history in just his second collegiate outing. The right-hander from Colorado threw a no-hitter against Dakota State, striking out seven batters along the way. It was the first no-hitter since the fall of 2017 when Torrey Escamilla didn’t’ allow a hit to Viterbo.

After a delay to the start of the game, Lambert set down the first five batters before the Trojans’ got a runner aboard after an error. The Warriors would get another 1-2-3 inning in the 4th and 5th innings.

At the plate offensively, Midland pushed across a run in the 3rd and another in the 6th.

Tyler Foster, who reached on an error, came around to score on a sacrifice by Chase Reynolds to make it 1-0.

In their last at-bat, Trey Nichols scored after pinch-running for Connor Petersen. Petersen reached on a double to right. Alec Villanueva recorded the RBI on a single to center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0