Midland University dropped a GPAC doubleheader at No. 24 Concordia on Sunday, falling 7-6 before giving up 26 runs in a 26-2 loss in game two.

Concordia 7, Midland 6

Concordia opened the contest with a home run, a single, and a sacrifice fly to take the early 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs boosted their lead to 4-0 in the 2nd with a two-run home run.

Midland broke its drought in the third, as Yealex Lopez reached first on an error, then made his way to second via a wild pitch. Beau Boyle singled to get aboard and then back-to-back singles by Hadyn Crawford and Connor Petersen brought Lopez and Boyle home. A sacrifice fly by Jacob Liquori allowed Crawford to score, leaving the Warriors trailing by a run, 4-3.

Nathaniel Reyes opened up the fourth with a single then Alec Villanueva was able to get aboard with a fielder’s choice. Lopez doubled out to center field to bring Villanueva home, tying the game at 4-4.

Concordia brought the heat in the bottom of the inning, breaking the tie with a pair of homers, pulling in front 7-4 in front of its Senior Day crowd.

Petersen opened up the fifth with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He was then moved 90 feet from home on a fly-out. During the next at-bat, the pitcher thumped Jayden Gibson to put the Warriors on corners. Kirkland came on as a courtesy runner and would score along with Petersen as Reyes doubled to left field.

Concordia clung to its one-run lead the rest of the way, clinching the season series along with its two wins from Saturday.

Concordia 26, Midland 2

Concordia turned up the heat as it fired up its bats in the final game of the series. The Bulldogs racked up 24 hits and scored 26 runs, setting a new high-water mark for the season (scored 23 versus Calumet College of St. Joseph). Midland struggled at the plate, registering seven hits and a pair of runs. Defensively, they committed four errors that aided five of the runs scored by the home team.

Midland (19-24, 10-13 GPAC) will host Doane (39-9, 19-5 GPAC) for a conference doubleheader on Friday at Moller Field.

Game one of the penultimate series is set for 3 p.m. on April 28 in Fremont.