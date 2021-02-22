Midland baseball topples Bethany College

Facing tough weather conditions all over the country, Midland University baseball managed to find a way to play a pair of games this weekend. The Warriors traveled to Kansas to take on Bethany College in doubleheader action on Sunday.

Midland picked up a come-from-behind win in game one by a score of 9-7 while the nightcap ended in a 7-7 six-inning tie. Midland moves to 4-4-1 on the year while Bethany shifts to 4-3-1 overall.

Game One: Midland 9, Bethany 7The Warriors benefitted from a late push, scoring five runs in the final two innings to overtake the Swedes by a score of 9-7. The scoring surge was sparked by a solo shot from Eathan Secrest. Midland continued to pressure the defense, forcing a pitching change with runners on first and second. Tricky base running by Gavin Manheimer forced an error, allowing another run to come in for Midland and bringing the score to 7-6.

The pressure was on in the seventh inning as the Warriors were facing a one-run deficit. Jack Barrios earned a walk to kick things off, and Secrest followed with a single to right—placing runners on first and third. Down to their final out, Sam Braun stepped up to the challenge and launched a three-run home run over the right-field fence to put his team ahead 9-7. Brendon Jones forced a trio of fly-outs in the bottom of the inning to close the door.