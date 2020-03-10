Midland baseball wins extra innings affair at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Midland University’s baseball team may have had its most recent road trip cut short, but not before the Warriors managed a victory in a wild ballgame that lasted nearly double the scheduled time.
The Warriors (6-10) outlasted the Valley City State Vikings (4-8) in a long first game of a doubleheader on Friday morning, winning 5-4 in a 13-inning affair. Chase Reynolds drew a walk in his final plate appearance to lead off the top of the 13th inning and would later come around to score after a Matt Abdelnour walk to give the Warriors the victory.
Due to time constraints with the schedule of U.S. Bank Stadium, the second game of the doubleheader was started but not completed.
Midland never scored more than one run per inning as the Warriors managed a run in each the first, fourth, seventh, eighth, and 13th innings.
Abdelnour led the way on offense with three hits in his six plate appearances while Reynolds and Darius Johnson each reached safely three times and each scored a run.
Starting pitcher Tyler Seebaum was stout for a second straight outing, but ran into trouble late as he surrendered the lead on a two-out, two-run double to VCSU’s Kyle Leapaldt. The Vikings took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, but the Warriors responded and forced extra innings as Austin Hamilton’s RBI groundout scored Peyton Garbers, who led off the inning with a double.
The teams traded runs in the eighth inning and were then each held scoreless until the Warriors’ winning run in the 13th inning.
In relief, Brendon Jones earned the win for the Warriors as he pitched seven innings while allowing just two hits, one unearned run, and striking out six batters.
Seebaum allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned), and struck out six in his six innings of work.
As a precaution due to the recent health concerns in the Fremont community, the Warriors will not play again until Friday, March 20, when they host a doubleheader versus conference foe Northwestern College. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.