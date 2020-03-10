Midland baseball wins extra innings affair at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Midland University’s baseball team may have had its most recent road trip cut short, but not before the Warriors managed a victory in a wild ballgame that lasted nearly double the scheduled time.

The Warriors (6-10) outlasted the Valley City State Vikings (4-8) in a long first game of a doubleheader on Friday morning, winning 5-4 in a 13-inning affair. Chase Reynolds drew a walk in his final plate appearance to lead off the top of the 13th inning and would later come around to score after a Matt Abdelnour walk to give the Warriors the victory.

Due to time constraints with the schedule of U.S. Bank Stadium, the second game of the doubleheader was started but not completed.

Midland never scored more than one run per inning as the Warriors managed a run in each the first, fourth, seventh, eighth, and 13th innings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Abdelnour led the way on offense with three hits in his six plate appearances while Reynolds and Darius Johnson each reached safely three times and each scored a run.