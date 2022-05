The Midland men's basketball team will host a pair of youth camps this summer.

The events, scheduled for July 11-13 and July 19-21, are open to boys and girls between third and eight grade.

Registration cost $125 for each two-day session.

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register or for more information, see www.midlandbasketballcamps.com.

