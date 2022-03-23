Midland battles high winds in Las Vegas

The Midland men’s golf team battled high winds at the Battle of Paiute in Las Vegas to open their spring season, finishing 17th out of 18 teams.

After round one was canceled due to dangerously high winds on Monday morning, Midland and the rest of the teams battled windy conditions in the afternoon. Midland shot a 333 through the first 18 holes and sat in 18th place.

Individually, Peyton Koch and Ryan Rogers fared the best on day one. The duo each shot an 81, tying for 59th out of 99 total golfers.

Day two saw the Warriors cut 12 strokes off their team score. The improved outing helped them move up in the team standings, jumping Arizona Christian for 17th.

The Warriors shot a total of 656 for the 36-hole tournament, which gave them a score of 80 over par.

Ethan Blair, who was just one stroke behind Koch and Rogers on day one, shot six-over on day two to finish tied for 42nd with a 158 (+14).

Preston Carbaugh and Andrew Eagan also made a jump on day two. Carbaugh finished tied for 60th (161, +17) while Eagan tied for 67th (164, +20).

Koch tied for 71st (165, +21) and Rogers was tied for 78th (167, +23). Rounding out the Warriors’ lineup was Ben Ngelingkong, who tied for 95th (175, +31).

Midland will host its annual spring invitational next. They’re scheduled to host the one-day event on April 6 at the Fremont Golf Course.

