Midland battles Nebraska in exhibition

LINCOLN - The Midland women’s basketball team took part in an exhibition with Nebraska Monday, settling for a 87-42 loss to the Husker at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We knew coming in what we were up against and we didn’t have any unreal expectations on how tonight was going to go,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert. “For us, it was trying to defend at a decent level, rebound the basketball - that’s always a challenge when you are playing a team that’s as big as Nebraska.”

Finding any offensive rhythm was a struggle for the Warriors against the longer Huskers squad, going scoreless for the first four minutes of action.

Peyton Wingert, who led the team with 14 points, notched the first points of the game with a free throw.

She scored seven of her 14 points in the third quarter, finishing with a near double-double with eight rebounds.

The first bucket for Midland came off the hand of transfer Karlee McKinney, who finished with 10 points.

“This just played right into her type of play,” Gilbert said. “Karlee McKinney played really well in the first half. They could handle the physicality of this game.”

Midland trailed by 10, 17-7, at the end of the first quarter and saw that deficit balloon to 41-16.

“We had trouble getting into anything offensively,” Gilbert said. “That’s something that we have to work on because even though we may not see this kind of pressure, the Concordia’s, the Morningside’s, the Dakota Wesleyan’s will still pressure us.”

Midland returns to NAIA action Friday, taking part in the Chick-fil-a Classic against Bellevue University at 3 p.m.

