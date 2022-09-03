Midland bests No. 5 Park, Evangel at Labor Day Classic

Midland University picked up a pair of wins on the first day of the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, South Dakota on Friday.

The No. 2 Warriors overcame a handful of deficits in their first match with No. 4-ranked Park University to claim a five-set win 25-18, 25-27, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13.

The second match saw Midland dispatch Evangel University in straight sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22.

Midland 3, Park 2

In the marquee matchup of the weekend event, the Warriors and Pirates showed why they are ranked near the top of the NAIA Coaches’ Poll yet again this year.

The final point total showed a difference of just one point (87-86) over the five-set match and saw three sets decided by a minimum of two points.

Midland got the first two points via ace-serves by Hope Leimbach, setting the tone. From her setter position, she guided the Warriors to a .350 hitting percentage and a wire-to-wire win.

Park changed up their strategy in the second, implementing a bigger defensive lineup when they held the serve. That allowed them to take big leads early in each of the final four sets.

They took sets two and three thanks in part to the separation they created at the start of each set.

Set four saw Park take another big lead but the veterans on Midland’s side willed their team back into the set. A 5-0 run, which saw the Pirates burn both of their timeouts, sent the match to a deciding fifth set.

In the fifth, Park was in control before the flipping of sides. They built an 8-3 lead and induced Midland into both of their timeouts.

After the flip, the momentum didn’t travel with the Pirates as Midland went on a 9-2 run.

"I’m just really proud because we dug ourselves a hole several different times and our team showed a lot of mental toughness to come back," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "We didn’t quit. We didn’t worry about what the score was. We just played for the next point."

For the match, Fredrickson, who had the game-winning kill, floored 20 attacks. Lauren Williams punching home 16 kills while Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler joined them in double-figures with 13 and 10, respectively, while Lauryn Samuelson floored 8 balls.

Leimbach had a match-high 62 assists and added 3 kills of her own.

Defensively, four players reached double-digits digs for the Warriors. Delanie Vallinch had a match-high 21, Fredrickson tallied 17, and Leimbach and Flores each dug up 14. At the net, Midland had 11 blocks as a team. Samuelson got a hand in on seven, including four solo stops from the middle.

Midland 3, Evangel 0

Midland routed Evangel in sets one and two, connecting on 27 kills against 6 errors on the attack. They hit .400 in the first and .391 in the second while limiting Evangel to .000 in both sets.

Pacing the Warriors’ attack in the first set were Savanna Berger and Ringler. The duo each had five kills while Addisyn Mosier had a pair of kills, including the final point.

Ringler matched that number in second as well while six of her teammates all registered a kill as well.

In the third, Midland’s offense was well-balanced again with six players converting on an attack. Flores led the way with five, three of which came down the stretch as Evangel stayed close throughout.

For the match, the Warriors hit .333 with nine different players getting a kill. Ringler led the way with 13 while Flores had 8 and Mosier finished with 6.

Defensively, Vallinch had 13 digs to lead the way. Flores and Brooke Fredrickson each had seven. At the net, Midland had just five blocks. Berger led the team with three block assists.

Midland (9-1) will continue its play in the Labor Day Classic on Saturday with two more matches on its schedule. They’ll face Tennessee Southern (3-7) at 11 a.m. and Rocky Mountain (4-3) at 3 p.m.