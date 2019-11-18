Midland University kept a winning streak and a shutout streak alive while winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament on Friday night at Heedum Field.
The 12th-ranked Warriors used a first-half goal by PT Perez to defeat Hastings 1-0 for the title. The win is the 14th in a row for MU and is the 11th-consecutive match that the Warriors didn’t allow a goal.
“I am so proud of the girls for their effort this season,” Midland coach Greg Jarosik said. “Our backline is as good as any in the country. It was a great championship match. Once again PT and Nayeli (Rodriguez) connected on the goal. Those two are very dangerous scorers.”
Midland improves to 17-2-1 on the year while Hastings falls to 16-4 overall. Both teams will represent the GPAC in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship as the Broncos earned the second automatic bid into the tournament.
Perez scored off a Rodriguez assist in the 21st minute. It was Perez’s 13th goal of the season.
Hastings outshot MU 7-5 in the first half. Rachel Thigpen had two saves in the opening half for the Warriors. The Broncos also outshot the Warriors 8-1 in the second half, but the host school’s defense hasn’t allowed a goal in more than its last 990 minutes of action.
Midland will face the winner of Friday’s MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) match on Saturday in the Omaha Bracket of the NAIA Tournament.