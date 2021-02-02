Midland bowling claims two titles in Hastings

Midland bowling teams returned to the lanes this past weekend as competing in two events, the Bronco Open and the Bronco Bash, in Hastings. Both events were successful ones as the Warriors were winners of the Bronco Open on the women’s side and winners on the men’s side in the Bronco Bash.
Bronco OpenThe Bronco Open took place on Saturday and consisted of four traditional team games and 16 Baker games. The women excelled on their side of the event as they placed first out of 13 schools beating second-place Grand View by 10 pins.
Individually, senior Brittney Schnicke placed second overall in the open and named to the all-tournament team with a score of 829, averaging 207.25 in her four games.
Of the 11 schools competing on the men’s side, the Warriors finished fourth, 59 pins behind third-place Hastings College. Junior Tyler Hunter was the Warriors highest finisher in the open, 11th, with a score of 793, averaging 198.25 in his four games.
Bronco Bash
On Sunday, the Warriors competed in the Bronco Bash, consisting of the same four-team games and 16 Baker games format of the Bronco Open. The Warriors men’s team shined in this 11-team tournament, earning a first-place finish by 252 pins.
Midland was led by sophomore Jacob Frazier who was second overall and earned all-tournament team recognition with a score of 831, just 16 pins from first place, with an average of 207.75 in his four games.
On the women’s side, the Warriors finished in second place in a field of 13 teams. They trailed first-place Grand View by 107 pins.
The second-place finish didn’t keep the Warriors from excelling the individual standings as three Warriors placed in the top eight. Junior Chloe Herman placed first with a score of 810 and not far behind was sophomore Hannah Triske with a third-place finish of 785. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Freshman Victoria Cruz finished in eighth-place with a score of 752.
Warriors head coach Bill Holbrook was excited to see his team’s continued success. “Both teams competed hard both days and we are just starting to hit our stride. The competition level goes up next weekend as we head to Wichita for the Mid-States Championships.”
Midland will be one of several teams at next weekend’s Mid-States Intercollegiate tournament. The two-day event is held in Wichita, Kansas on February 6-7, 2021.