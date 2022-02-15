Midland bowling finds success at Baker Classic

The Midland bowling programs returned to the lanes this past weekend, competing in the Baker Challenge in Topeka and Lawrence, Kansas.

The Warriors placed second on the men’s side in qualifiers and third on the women’s side. On the final day of the event, the men came in runner-up in the event while the women finished fifth.

The Warriors men’s team were one of only two teams to eclipse the 8400 mark in the event, finishing with a total score of 8447, behind first-place William Penn.

The Warriors outpaced all ten other programs during the five team games with a total score of 5218, 171 pins more than the nearest team.

Individually, two Warriors led all of the male competitors, Jacob Frazier, and Tyler Hunter.

Frazier was first on the all-tournament team with a score of 1144, averaging 228.8 pins per game. Hunter followed with a second-place finish on the all-tournament team with a score of 1133, averaging 226.6 pins per game.

On the women’s side, the Warriors had the second-highest Baker games with a total of 3100 pins. They finished with a score of 7617, behind William Penn and Baker.

Individually, Chloe Herman led Midland as she finished eighth individually. She finished with a total score of 977, averaging 195.4 pins per game.

Next up for Midland is the Hoosier Classic this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The two-day competition is set for Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20.

