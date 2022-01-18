MIdland bowling returns to action at Kegel Collegiate Classic

Midland University’s bowling teams were back on the lanes this past weekend competing in the Kegel Collegiate Classic.

The two-day event consisted of five team games on Saturday followed by 20 baker games on Sunday. The Warriors placed 6th out of 57 schools on the women’s side and 20th out of 68 schools on the men’s side.

In women’s play, Midland ranked third after day one with a score of 4,908. On day two they fell a few spots but still finished as one of only six schools to best the 8600 mark, totaling a final pinfall of 8,662.

Individually, Chloe Herman led Midland with a total score of 1,089, averaging 217.8 pins per game in her five games. She placed seventh overall out of 342 bowlers.

In men’s play, the Warriors ranked 21st after day one with a score of 4,981. They moved up on Sunday to finish with an overall score of 8,984.

Individually, Tyler Hunter earned a spot on the all-tournament team with a score of 1,229, finishing just four pins shy of first-place. Hunter placed second overall out of 336 bowlers and averaged 245.8 pins per game.

Midland will take part in the Jayhawk Collegiate next, with the two-day event starting on Saturday, Feb.

