Midland bowling squads take 4th at Mid-State

Midland University continued their bowling season this past weekend in Wichita, Kansas at the Mid States Collegiate Championships.

The Warriors placed 4th out of 18 schools on the men’s side and similarly placed 4th out of 15 schools on the women’s side.

On the women’s side, Midland was in second place heading into the baker games where they dropped to fourth.

The Warriors finished 42 pins behind Baker, with an overall score of 7413.

Individually, multiple Warriors placed high with Hannah Triske pacing the team with a seventh-place finish and score of 994.

Directly behind Triske was junior Chloe Herman in eighth with a score of 990. Just outside the top ten was sophomore Maci Nemechek with a score of 977 and the last of the four Warriors to finish top 20 was senior Lily Whitford, with a score of 945.

On the men’s side, the Warriors finished 50 pins shy of 3rd place Newman University, with an overall score of 7600. Individually, the Warriors were led by senior Kristopher Yadao who tied for fourth-place overall. He finished with a score of 1066, averaging 213.2 per game.