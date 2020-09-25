MIdland bowling starts season Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Midland bowling teams will open their 2020-21 bowling seasons this weekend as they host their annual bowling invitational in Omaha. The Warriors will host area teams NAIA teams including Clarke University, Columbia College, Hastings College, Missouri Valley College, Peru State College, and William Penn University.

The two-day tournament will begin with competition on Saturday morning at Mockingbird Lanes.

Last year the Warriors had a successful season on both the women’s and men’s sides before their season was cut short due to the still ongoing pandemic. The men had a pair of tournament wins and finished as runners-up in their conference tournament. The women won their conference tournament as well as a pair of other events.

Brittney Schnicke, a senior from Kentwood, Michigan, returns to lead the women’s team. Last year she was named to the inaugural NAIA All-America Team. She had an average of 196 pins in eight events in 2019-20.

The men will look to Kristopher Yadao, a senior from Pearl City, Hawaii, to set the pace. Last year, he competed in the U.S. Open Championship which was held in nearby Lincoln. He advanced through three rounds of qualifying and had an average of 194.7.

Outside of their own invitational, the Warriors will take part in three other tournaments this fall. The Warriors will compete in the William Penn Invite (October 17-18), the Bronco Invite (November 14-15), and the Missouri Baptist Spartans Clash (November 21-22).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0