Midland bowling teams shake of the dust

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Midland University’s top-ten ranked bowling teams resumed competition over the weekend at the McKendree Baker Challenge.

The No. 3-ranked women and No. 8-ranked men battled a competitive field that featured a mix of NAIA and NCAA teams.

The women’s team was able to brush off the dust and qualify 7th with a score of 7036 while the men had a harder time finding their groove after the long break, finishing qualifying in 11th place and missing bracket play with a score of 7354.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In bracket play, the Lady Warriors faced second-seeded and always competitive Webber International University and fell in straight games, 214-147 and 224-182.

Webber would go on to lose in the semifinal round to eventual champion Wichita State in three games.

On the men’s side, it was Webber International winning the bracket after being the No. 2 seed.

Midland travels to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 51st Annual Hoosier Classic Saturday, Feb. 15 at Western Bowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0