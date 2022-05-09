Midland bows out of GPAC tournament

Midland was eliminated from the GPAC conference tournament Saturday in a 5-4 loss.

The Warriors were the first to strike as they pushed across a run in the second and another in the third.

Bakari Gayle led off the second with a single to the pitcher, then stole second to get into scoring position. A throwing error on the play allowed him to move over to third with nobody out. Tyler Struck came through with an RBI single to left-center.

Beau Boyle got on base as the leadoff hitter following an error by the Mustangs’ infield in the third, then came in to score on an RBI single from Dakota Thornton.

Morningside’s big inning came in the top of the fifth as they scored four runs on four hits while taking advantage of a pair of Midland errors along the way. They would get another run in the seventh, pushing their lead to 5-2.

The Warriors mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Alec Villanueva started a single of four-straight singles. Thornton’s hit drove in Villanueva while Boyle came in via an error by the shortstop to pull Midland within a run.

Tyler Seebaum earned the start in his final game as a Warrior. He went 4.1 innings while allowing three earned and striking out one batter.

Trey Nichols worked 1.2 innings with three strikeouts while Keegan Adams pitched the final 3.0 innings, tallying three strikeouts as well.

Midland’s season ends with a 25-22 mark overall and a 12-16 record in the conference. They finished eighth in the GPAC thanks in part to a 12-6 record at Moller Field.

