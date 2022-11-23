Midland can't keep up with high-powered Northwestern

No. 25 Northwestern outpaced Midland in all four quarters Tuesday to stack up a 107-71 win over the Warriors.

The Warriors were first to put points on the board with a three-pointer by Lexi Kraft but the Raiders quickly responded with a three of their own. After swapping two-point baskets, Northwestern went on a 10-2 run to take control of the contest.

Near the end of the quarter, Rubie Klausen converted an old-fashioned three-point play with a layup and a free throw to put the lead to three points. After ten minutes of action, Northwestern held a 24-19 lead.

The teams traded points through the early stages of the second before things started to snowball in favor of the visiting Raiders. With 2:12 left before halftime, they turned an eight-point lead into 17 with a 10-2 run.

After the intermission, both offenses came out firing. The Raiders and Warriors went back and forth. Northwestern’s lead continued to grow as they picked up a few defensive stops and converted at the free-throw line to make it 81-59 heading into the final quarter of play.

Northwestern outscored Midland 26-12 in the final frame to cap off their 107-71 win.

Emma Shepard led the way offensively with 13 points off the bench. She was joined in double figures by Erin Prusa with 11. Prusa added a team-high five assists to go with three rebounds. As a team, Midland shot 27-of-61 (44.3%) from the field, while Northwestern made 44-of-70 (62.9%).

The loss drops Midland to 0-3 in the GPAC and to 2-5 overall. The Raiders see their record improve to 3-0 and 7-0.

Midland (2-5, 0-3 GPAC) will take a short break before traveling up to Yankton, South Dakota to take on Mount Marty (2-7, 0-4 GPAC) next week. The Warriors take the floor inside Cimpl Arena on November 30 for a 6:00 p.m. tip against the Lancers. Last year the two teams split their season series with each team winning on their home floor.