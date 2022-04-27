Midland captures outright GPAC title with sweep of Doane

For the fourth-straight year, Midland softball owns a piece of the GPAC regular season title and this year, the Warriors aren’t sharing.

Midland stomped Doane 15-0 and 7-3 Tuesday to secure the outright conference crown.

The victories improve their record to 32-7 overall and 19-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Midland has now won or shared a piece of the last four GPAC regular-season championships.

Midland 15, Doane 0 (5 innings)

The Warriors’ offense was hitting on all cylinders in the first as they scored seven runs on seven hits.

Kaitlyn Rickey drove in the first runner, Emily Prai, on a one-out infield single. Mia Orduna followed with an RBI single of her own, driving in Roni Foote with a single to right-center.

After a walk to load the bases, Diana Nisbett broke the game open with a grand slam home run over the left-field wall. The Warriors drove in one more run as Prai singled home Carly Pfitzer with two outs.

In the third, Midland put another six runs on the board. Brianna Brabec earned the RBI following a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.

Foote then drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line and Rickey picked up a pair of RBIs with a double to right-center.

The final two runs of the game for the Warriors came in the 4th as Prai hit a triple to the gap in left-center, scoring Amanda Schmaderer who began the inning with a walk. Prai eventually scored on a single by Foote with two outs.

Hailee Fliam allowed just two hits in four complete innings of work. She struck out three batters and walked one. Paeton Coler pitched one inning in relief with one walk while facing five batters.

Midland 7, Doane 3

In the second game of the twin bill, the Warriors scored five runs in the first two frames to seize control of the game.

Foote got things going with a two-out single. After Rickey was hit by a pitch, Orduna reached on a throwing error by the pitcher as Foote raced home for the first run of the game.

Nisbett followed up with a bases-clearing single to second base to make it 3-0.

An inning later, Aliyah Rincon led off with a single and then scored on a double by Ali Smith. Smith was then brought in as the lineup turned over, and Emily Prai ripped a double to left-center.

Midland lost the shutout bid in the sixth, giving up a run.00

In the final inning, The Warriors got two runs on two hits. Prai led off with a single to center and then Brabec doubled down the left-field line. Foote drove in Prai with a groundout to short and then Rickey hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Brabec.

The Tigers scored a pair in their half of the seventh, setting the final score 7-3.

Rincon, the GPAC Pitcher of the Week, scattered eight hits while allowing three earned runs. She struck out seven batters in seven innings of work.

Midland (32-7, 19-3 GPAC) will now await the completion of the conference games this week and the pairings for the GPAC Postseason Tournament.

As the regular-season champion and number-one seed, the Warriors will host a four-team pod next week in a double-elimination half of the championship tournament next Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5, in Fremont.

The GPAC will release the postseason pairings once the regular season is complete on Saturday.

