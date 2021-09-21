Midland challenges Nebraska-Omaha in 1-0 loss

The Midland men's soccer team challenged Division I Nebraska-Omaha Monday night, only to drop a 1-0 loss to the Mavericks in Omaha.

"We knew they would be very technical and we would have to sit back some," said Midland coach Josh Nakayama. "We held a middle block that was successful. We held them to four shots on target all game and had two great chances throughout the game to take the lead or tie but were a bit unlucky."

The Warriors defense kept Nebraska-Omaha in check for most of the evening, turning away seven shots and three corner kicks in the opening half.

Midland did not take a shot in the opening 45 minutes of action and were held to just three on the night.

Warriors’ goalkeeper Matthew Ricci had his work cut out for him in the second half as UNO pounded out seven shots in the first 20 minutes, recording four saves.

The Mavericks broke through the Midland defense in the 71st minute with Ed Port scoring the lone goal of the match.

Midland countered with a corner kick that resulted in two shots and a set piece with six minute remaining, but neither resulted in the equalizing goal.

Midland (4-3, 1-1 GPAC) returns to NAIA play with a four-game road strech that begins with a trip to Dordt at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

