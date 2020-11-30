Midland changes attendance policy

Midland announced changes to it attendance policy Monday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate our attendance policies and make changes as needed,” the press release said.

Visiting fans and the general public will no longer be admitted to any home Warrior event.

Midland coaches, players and staff will allowed to have four immediate family members attend home events.

This attendance policy will be in effect through December 2020.

Midland has seven home athletic events scheduled for December with its next home event being a men’s wrestling dual against Concordia on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The men’s basketball team returns to the court on Friday, Dec. 4 against Oak Hill Christian College followed by a men’s and women’s doubleheader Saturday against Morningside.

