Midland cheer earns five All-America awards
View Comments
top story

Midland cheer earns five All-America awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midland University had five student-athletes make the NAIA Competitive Cheer All-America honor list. Alissa Fitzgerald, Dario Ortiz, Derrick Hobbs, and DeMarquez Frazier were named All-Americans while Taylor Kvittem was an honorable mention.

To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out.

Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. An athlete must score at least a total of 12 in order to be considered for honorable mention and one must score at least a total of 16 in order to be considered for All-America. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.

The Warriors will be competing in the 2020 NAIA National Championships on March 13-14. The event will be hosted by St. Ambrose University and will take place at the Lee Lohman Arena. Preliminary round cheer routines are scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. on Friday following the dance competition. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of Maryland is paying coaches $8.1 million not to coach — including some who were fired after football player's death
College Sports

University of Maryland is paying coaches $8.1 million not to coach — including some who were fired after football player's death

The University of Maryland ran up an $8.1 million tab paying football coaches not to coach, according to financial records obtained by The Baltimore Sun. The university, which has had three head football coaches and two interim coaches in the last 4 { years, spent more on buyouts in the 2019 fiscal year than on the current head coach's salary ($2.1 million), football team travel ($1.2 ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News