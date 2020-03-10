Midland cheer earns five All-America awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midland University had five student-athletes make the NAIA Competitive Cheer All-America honor list. Alissa Fitzgerald, Dario Ortiz, Derrick Hobbs, and DeMarquez Frazier were named All-Americans while Taylor Kvittem was an honorable mention.

To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out.

Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. An athlete must score at least a total of 12 in order to be considered for honorable mention and one must score at least a total of 16 in order to be considered for All-America. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.

The Warriors will be competing in the 2020 NAIA National Championships on March 13-14. The event will be hosted by St. Ambrose University and will take place at the Lee Lohman Arena. Preliminary round cheer routines are scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. on Friday following the dance competition. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

