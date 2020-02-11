Midland cheer team wins GPAC title

CRETE—Midland University’s competitive cheer team won the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday. After placing third in the inaugural championship in 2017, the Warriors have won each of the last three championships, this time by the largest margin so far.

Midland received a score of 80.87 from the panel of judges with second-place Hastings over 10 points behind them with a score of 69.93. Doane was third with a 66.17 while the rest of the field was as follows. Northwestern (4th, 63.68), Morningside (5th, 58.65), Concordia (6th, 52.78), and Mount Marty (7th, 32.40).

“These athletes never cease to amaze me,” said head coach Kayla Murray. “They should be very proud of the performance they put on the floor today because I sure am. We were excited and focused going into this competition and it paid off.”

She added, “I don’t think I will ever get tired of watching them take the floor and showing off their passion for competitive cheerleading. I couldn’t be more proud and can’t wait to see what amazing things they do next.”

Midland will have one more competition to get tuned up for the NAIA Qualifier. They’ll travel to Adrian, Michigan next weekend for the Saints Spectacular hosted by Siena Heights.

