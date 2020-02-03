SEWARD, Neb. – Midland University’s competitive cheer team earned a win on Saturday at the Concordia Invitational.
Their routine picked up a score of 79.18, over 20 points better than Doane University who was second with a score of 57.32.
“I am extremely proud of today’s performance. Many athletes pushed through injuries and never once let it affect them during the performance,” said head coach Kayla Murray. “It amazes me how they turn it on each time they touch the mat. It’s truly humbling to coach these talented athletes. We are ready to put in some work over the next week to gear up for the GPAC conference championship next weekend.”
Last Thursday, Midland won the Midland Invitational beating Oklahoma City in the two team field of the annual home event.
“These athletes have worked extremely hard day in and day out to get at the level they are at,” Murray said of Thursday's performance. “This competition meant a lot to each and every one of them and to come out on top in their house felt amazing.”
Midland edged out the Stars, 76.7 to 70.7, thanks to a strong choreography, showmanship, and overall execution and difficulty. OCU placed second in last year’s NAIA national championship.
“I am proud of their performance and energy they put on the mat, but they know there is more work to be done to clean up the minor errors,” Murray added. “We are excited to head to Seward on Saturday and do it all again.”
Midland next takes part in the Great Plains Athletic Conference title on Feb. 15 at Doane University. Action is set to begin at noon.