Midland clinches third Final Four berth

Midland emerged victorious in a clash of conference foes in the NAIA National tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, dispatching Northwestern 3-1 (25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17) to reach the program's third semifinals appearance.

“I’m so proud of our team," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "On October 7, we were 2-5 and we were driving a bus with flat tires. The kids kept believing and hung in there. 204 days later, we’re moving on to the final four.”

Maggie Hiatt put together a career-day to help the Warriors advance, putting down 19 kills while hitting .439.

Taliyah Flores added 15 kills while also pulling out 18 digs.

Jaisa Russell led the team with 19 digs while Brooke Fredrickson had 13 digs along with a career-high six blocks.

Hope Leimbach dished out 51 assists and nine digs.

Midland opened up a 6-0 lead to start the first set of the night

The No. 5 ranked Raiders responded by clawing back to a 7-7 tie.

Northwestern never led in the set as the Warriors put away the set with a pair of kills from Lauryn Samuelson and a solo block from the freshman to seal the set.