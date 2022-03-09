Midland completes sweep of Trinity Christian

Midland baseball completed its sweep of Trinity College Tuesday, taking game one of the doubleheader 12-4, then followed it up with a 13-9 win.

Midland 12, Trinity Christian 4

Jay Lambert, who pitched a no-hitter in his last outing, allowed two hits in four innings of work. Outside of the opening inning, he kept the Trolls at bay. He finished the game with three strikeouts.

In relief of Lambert, Jacob Perez closed out the game with three innings of work. He allowed a pair of runs while striking out 5 of the 12 batters he faced.

Offensively, the Warriors plated at least one run in each inning. After tying the game at 2-2 in the first, they stretched their lead to 7-2 through four.

Trey Nichols, Connor Petersen, and Trey Rodriguez each homered in the game. Nichols hit a solo shot in the 1st, Rodriguez left the yard in the 5th, and Petersen capped off the scoring with a two-run shot in the 6th.

Midland 13, Trinity Christian 9

The Trolls broke through with a seven-run 3rd inning, chasing the Warriors’ starter, Lucas Hamzeh, as well as reliever Benji Hurth to the dugout. Chase Reynolds, who began the day at third base, came on to record the final two outs.

The Warriors rebounded with 10 runs in the 4th to regain the lead, 13-9. Midland had eight hits in the inning, including three extra-base hits. Kyle Weber had a two-run home run, Beau Boyle had a double down the left-field line, and Maddux Miyasota had a bases-clearing three-RBI triple.

Midland (10-1) will look to extend their seven-game winning streak this coming weekend when they travel to the Twin Cities for a pair of doubleheaders.

The Warriors will face Valley City State (6-5) on Saturday and Sunday inside US Bank Stadium. First pitch of game one on March 12 is set for 5:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch set for March 13.

