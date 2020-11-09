Midland cross country competes at GPAC championship

“It really showed the determination and dedication that this group had this year with their finish,” Gerber said. “It was essentially the same group that finished 7th last year, with the exception of a national qualifier from that group. They were able to work together and finish three spots higher this year. Jose ran a great race. Early on in the race, there was a group of about 15 runners all trying to feel each other out. He put himself in position and looked comfortable. As the race went, the group got smaller and smaller, with Jose eventually breaking free from two competitors near the end.”