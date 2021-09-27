Midland cross country runs at Griak Inviational

The Midland cross country teams continued their season on Friday afternoon as they competed in the Roy Griak Invitational. The women’s team took part in a 6k event against 26 other competing schools and the men’s team took part in an 8k event against 26 other competing schools.

As a team, the Midland women placed 26th, finishing just behind Concordia University-St. Paul.

Individually, the Warriors were led by Myia Johnson who placed 113th of 327 runners and finished with a time of 25:18.7.

The Warriors then followed with Madilynn Edwards (25:25.3, 119), Darby Walsh (28:23.5, 167), Jaineily Ortiz (32:30.0, 182), and Erin Kahnk (32:57.0, 183).

The men’s team placed 24th on their side, finishing just behind the University of Minnesota-Crookston. I

ndividually, Jon Mahoney led the Warriors with a 109th place finish and a time of 28:19.7.

Other competing Warriors included Christian McCafferty (28:32.9, 118), Eli Bottom (29:08.2, 142), Zac McGeorge (29:31.5, 156), Henri Stöckermann (30:09.2,166), and Andrew Nunez (31:10.6, 176).

Midland’s next competition will be Saturday, Oct. 9, when they run at the Seminole Valley Stampede. The event, which is held at the same site as the NAIA Championships, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0