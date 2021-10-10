Midland cross country runs at Seminole Valley Stampede

Midland University’s cross-country team was back on the course on Saturday afternoon as they raced in the Seminole Valley Stampede.

As a team, Midland’s women placed 10th, just behind St. Ambrose University. Individually, Myia Johnson led the Warriors with a time of 20:11.2 and placed 20th in the event. Other Warriors’ finishes included: Madilynn Edwards (20:41.2, 29th), Darby Walsh (22:43.7, 79th), Jaineily Ortiz (26:25.3, 113th), and Daisey Madora (29:05.7, 123th).

The Warriors’ men’s team placed seventh, just eight seconds behind sixth-placed College of the Ozarks. Jonathan Mahoney led the Warriors individually with a time of 27:23.1 and a 29th place finish.

Other Warriors’ competitors included: Eli Bottom (28:11.9, 42nd), Christian McCafferty (28:17.5, 44th), Zac McGeorge (28:19.0, 45th), Henri Stöckermann (28:46.1, 61st), Alex France (28:57.6, 68th), Andrew Nunez (30:08.6, 94th), and Tristan Thurlow (32:04.8, 117th).

The women’s team competed in a 5k versus thirteen other schools, while the men’s team competed in an 8k against fourteen other schools.

Up next for the Warriors is the Mount Marty Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 23. The meet begins at 10:30 a.m. in Yankton, South Dakota.

