Midland cross country wraps up season at GPAC Championships

Midland University’s cross-country teams hit the course for the final time this fall Saturday, competing in the the GPAC Championships.

The Warriors competed in a 5k event on the women’s side against the other 11 conference schools and runners. The men took on the 8k course against 10 other GPAC teams.

In the women’s 5k, the Warriors finished eighth with a total time of 1:51:30.94. In the men’s 8k, the Warriors finished sixth with a total time of 2:23:03.41.

Leading the Midland women were Madilynn Edwards and Myia Johnson who placed 18th and 23rd individually. Edwards finished with a time of 19:54.00 while Johnson had a time of 20:15.43. Also competing were Abbie Smith (73rd, 22:53.54), Darby Walsh (77th, 23:05.92), Grace Rettele (89th, 25:22.05), and Jaineily Ortiz (91st, 26:29.42).

On the men’s side, two Warriors, Jon Mahoney and Christian McCafferty placed in the top 25. Mahoney finished 20th with a time of 27:32.20 and McCafferty was 23rd with a time of 27:40.91. Other Warriors competing were Zac McGeorge (38th, 28:56.14), Eli Bottom (41st, 29:07.04), Andrew Nuñez (56th, 29:47,12), Henri Stöckermann (66th, 30:29.82), and Tristan Thurlow (78th, 31:52.52).

Up next for the Warriors' long-distance runners is the Midland Half-Marathon. The event, which serves as a qualifying race for the NAIA Outdoor Nationals’ marathon race is set for Dec. 4 in Fremont.

