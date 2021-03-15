Midland dance, cheer compete at national championships

The Midland cheer and dance teams took the floor for the NAIA national championships this past weekend in Davenport, Iowa.
The Warriors dance squad, who earned an at-large berth to the event, placed fifth in a field of eight teams.
After Friday’s preliminary performance the Warriors sat in fourth place with a score of 77.87. St. Ambrose University sat in first place with a score of 89.17 while GPAC foe Morningside sat in third by a margin of 0.16 in front of Midland. Prelim scores count as 25% of their final score.
On Saturday Midland was not able to better their score and scored a 75.27. That total was combined with their prelim score to make up their final score of 75.92.
St. Ambrose was crowned the 2021 NAIA Competitive Dance National Champion with a final score of 88.72.
“One of the hardest things about competitive dance is its nature of subjectivity,” said head coach Katie Speicher. Despite receiving our lowest score of the season, both myself and the team walked away from the competition knowing that we gave it our all and performed to the best of our abilities.”
While the outcome in their final event didn’t go the way they planned, Midland finished their season with four regular season first place performances and were runners-up at the GPAC Championship.
The Warriors cheer team took fourth at the national competition.
Friday’s portion of the cheer competition consisted of preliminary rounds for the teams with scores from day one counting towards 25-percent of a team’s overall score while their final performance counted for 75-percent.
The Warriors ended day one of competition in fifth place with a score of 84.90. Oklahoma City (90.25) held the first place spot by a margin of .02 with host site St. Ambrose (90.13) in second.
On Saturday Midland was able to better their score and score of 86.10. That resulted with their final score being 85.80.
Oklahoma City remained in first with strong performance and was crowned the 2021 NAIA Competitive Cheer National Champion. They won by 0.43 points over St. Ambrose.
“This year’s team worked hard to get the opportunity to compete at the 2021 NAIA Nationals,” said head coach Kayla Murray. “They put in days upon days of hard work for this moment. Although it wasn’t the exact outcome we would have liked, we all wish we could have ended the season with a hit routine.”
Midland finished their season with four regular season first place performances as well as winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Championship.