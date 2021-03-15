Midland dance, cheer compete at national championships

The Midland cheer and dance teams took the floor for the NAIA national championships this past weekend in Davenport, Iowa.

The Warriors dance squad, who earned an at-large berth to the event, placed fifth in a field of eight teams.

After Friday’s preliminary performance the Warriors sat in fourth place with a score of 77.87. St. Ambrose University sat in first place with a score of 89.17 while GPAC foe Morningside sat in third by a margin of 0.16 in front of Midland. Prelim scores count as 25% of their final score.

On Saturday Midland was not able to better their score and scored a 75.27. That total was combined with their prelim score to make up their final score of 75.92.

St. Ambrose was crowned the 2021 NAIA Competitive Dance National Champion with a final score of 88.72.

“One of the hardest things about competitive dance is its nature of subjectivity,” said head coach Katie Speicher. Despite receiving our lowest score of the season, both myself and the team walked away from the competition knowing that we gave it our all and performed to the best of our abilities.”