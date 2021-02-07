 Skip to main content
Midland dance, cheer win at Concordia Invitational
Midland dance, cheer win at Concordia Invitational

Midland Warrior

For the second time in as many weeks, Midland University Cheer picked up a first-place finish. The Warriors edged past a field of six schools at the Concordia Invitational on Saturday.

Midland had a team score of 69.53 while host Concordia was second with a 66.18. Hastings (65.12), Doane (59.56), Northwestern (56.70), and Peru State (45.15) rounded out the field of NAIA schools.

“Today’s performance has left us with a lot of room for improvements,” said head coach Kayla Murray. “I am proud of the team for coming home with the win, but I’m eager to see them push forward with hopes for a better performance in the future. They are capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see them show it.”

At the same meet, the Midland dance team outpaced the competition as they earned their second victory of the season.

The Warriors had a score of 86.35, over 15 points better than second-place Concordia who had a respectable 71.26. Hastings (67.86, College of Saint Mary (65.86), Doane (63.70), and Dordt (62.93) were in a pack of four schools separated by less than five points.

Northwestern (57.70) and Peru State (51.70) rounded out the standings.

“Our goal for today’s competition was to improve upon our performance from last week, and the team did just that with a three-point increase in score,” said coach Katie Speicher. “The dancers put in a lot of work this week, cleaning up their technical skills and working on stamina, and that effort was rewarded by the judges. Our goal next week is to continue improving upon our score so we can head into postseason with a solid and confident routine.”

The Midland dance and cheer teams will take to the floor two times next week as they compete in a triangular at Morningside on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa, and the Dordt Invitational next Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

