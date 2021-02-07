Midland dance, cheer win at Concordia Invitational

For the second time in as many weeks, Midland University Cheer picked up a first-place finish. The Warriors edged past a field of six schools at the Concordia Invitational on Saturday.

Midland had a team score of 69.53 while host Concordia was second with a 66.18. Hastings (65.12), Doane (59.56), Northwestern (56.70), and Peru State (45.15) rounded out the field of NAIA schools.

“Today’s performance has left us with a lot of room for improvements,” said head coach Kayla Murray. “I am proud of the team for coming home with the win, but I’m eager to see them push forward with hopes for a better performance in the future. They are capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see them show it.”

At the same meet, the Midland dance team outpaced the competition as they earned their second victory of the season.

The Warriors had a score of 86.35, over 15 points better than second-place Concordia who had a respectable 71.26. Hastings (67.86, College of Saint Mary (65.86), Doane (63.70), and Dordt (62.93) were in a pack of four schools separated by less than five points.

Northwestern (57.70) and Peru State (51.70) rounded out the standings.