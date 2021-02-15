 Skip to main content
Midland Dance, Cheer win Dordt Invitational
Midland Dance, Cheer win Dordt Invitational

  • Updated
  • Comments
Midland Warrior

Midland University Dance team and Cheer team competed in their final regular-season competition this past Saturday at the Dordt Invitational.

The Warriors Dance team took first place out of six teams while the Cheer squad was first out of five teams.

Midland won by three points with a team score of 87.3. Morningside (84.73), Viterbo (69.5), Northwestern (67.5), Dordt (63), and Mount Marty (53) to round out the rest of the teams.

“Today’s win at the Dordt Invitational wrapped up our regular-season schedule, earning us our highest-scoring performance of the season, with zero deductions,” said head coach Katie Speicher. “As we head into our postseason, I feel confident in the momentum we’ve been gaining and am excited for the team to compete at the GPAC Championship and National Qualifier. These next two weeks will be critical in preparing us to be the best we can be in order to bring back the GPAC title and earn an automatic bid to the National Championship.”

Midland won by over five and a half points with a team score of 81.25. Morningside (76), Northwestern (67.25), MidAmerica Nazarene (65.25), and Mount Marty (45.15) to round out the rest of the teams.

Both squads will look to defend their GPAC title as they will have a week to prepare for the GPAC Championship/NAIA National Qualifier with the Dance team competing Friday, Feb. 26, and the Cheer team competing on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Both meets will take place in Crete.

