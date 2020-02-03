SEWARD – Midland University’s competitive dance team picked up two wins recently.
Midland won their home invite on Thursday and followed that up by winning the Concordia Invitational earned top marks once again in nearby Seward, Nebraska.
On Saturday, Midland earned a score of 86.26, besting the field of 10 teams. Doane University finished second with a mark of 79.36 while Dordt University was third with a 74.06. Other scores and places were: Hastings College (4th, 70.63), Northwestern College (5th, 64.10), Concordia University (6th, 63.06), York (7th, 59.96), College of Saint Mary (8th, 56.06), Briar Cliff University (9th, 44.43), and Mount Marty College (10th, 37.13).
“Our goal for this competition was to hit a routine with zero deductions and to receive top scores on the scoresheet,” head coach Katie Speicher said. “While we still a lot of work that needs to be done before the GPAC championship next week, the team walked away with zero deductions and improved their score since the Midland Invite on Thursday. I am proud of our progress so far this season and excited to get back to practice on Monday to continue perfecting the routine.”
Midland will look to defend its conference title next week when they travel to Crete, Nebraska to compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Dance Championship at noon Saturday, Feb. 15.
On Thursday, the defending NAIA champions, earned top marks in a field of seven teams at its annual home contest.
“The team came out and performed a strong routine to kick of the start of our competitive season,” Speicher said. “They worked together, supported each other on and off the floor, and performed with energy and confidence.”
Midland earned first place with a score of 84.8 points with strong marks in its jazz, pom, and hip-hop categories. Oklahoma City University placed second with a score of 78.7 while Doane University was third with a total of 76.6. The remaining teams in order were: Graceland University (4th, 73.57), College of Saint Mary (5th, 63.73), Kansas Wesleyan University (6th, 61.83), and York College (7th, 52.63).
“We still have a lot of room for improvement within our routine, but last night’s performance was a great way to start the season,” Speicher said.