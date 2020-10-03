Midland demolishes Briar Cliff for first win

Midland was dominant in all facets of the game on Saturday as the Warriors handily beat Briar Cliff 56-3 on the road. The Warriors took advantage of six Chargers turnovers on the day as well as an efficient offense that scored through the air and on the ground.

"We played extremely well today and we were excited about how we played in all three phases. It was probably one of the most complete wins since we've been here," said coach Jeff Jamrog. "That's what the score can look like if you play well in all three phases. They had our number the last couple of times we played them. Our guys worked hard during the bye week and I'm very happy for them to get this win today."

After their first two drives ended in punts, the Midland special teams unit set up the offense with great field position after a 25-yard punt return by Dalton Tremayne. The Warriors needed just five plays to go the final 37 yards as junior River Walker connected with senior Darrin Gentry for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Warriors defense got their first takeaway on the afternoon as junior Ray Rush intercepted John Bell's pass near midfield.

However Midland would give the ball right back as Walker's pass was picked off by the Chargers on the first play of the ensuing drive.