Midland demolishes Briar Cliff for first win

Midland was dominant in all facets of the game on Saturday as the Warriors handily beat Briar Cliff 56-3 on the road. The Warriors took advantage of six Chargers turnovers on the day as well as an efficient offense that scored through the air and on the ground.
"We played extremely well today and we were excited about how we played in all three phases. It was probably one of the most complete wins since we've been here," said coach Jeff Jamrog. "That's what the score can look like if you play well in all three phases. They had our number the last couple of times we played them. Our guys worked hard during the bye week and I'm very happy for them to get this win today."
After their first two drives ended in punts, the Midland special teams unit set up the offense with great field position after a 25-yard punt return by Dalton Tremayne. The Warriors needed just five plays to go the final 37 yards as junior River Walker connected with senior Darrin Gentry for an 18-yard touchdown.
The Warriors defense got their first takeaway on the afternoon as junior Ray Rush intercepted John Bell's pass near midfield.
However Midland would give the ball right back as Walker's pass was picked off by the Chargers on the first play of the ensuing drive.
After a short run on first down, Bell's first attempt after the interception had even worse results for the Chargers as senior Charles Barnes III intercepted his flare pass to the near sideline and ran it back 16 yards for a Midland touchdown.
BCU's next drive was a near carbon copy of their previous as the Warriors once again came away with an interception on second down. This time it was junior Crash Woodle who pulled down the high pass intended for the Chargers' receiver downfield.
Midland took over again near midfield and after working their way down to the five-yard line at the end of the first quarter, senior Keenan Smith carried the ball in for a two-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 just 48 seconds into the second quarter.
The Warriors defense, who allowed just 246 yards on the day, held Briar Cliff to a three-and-out on their next possession and the special teams unit gave the offense another short field to work with as Gentry returned the punt to the BCU 41-yard line.
Walker connected with Smith from eight yards out at the 9:19 mark, capping off a seven-play drive.
Midland grabbed its fourth interception of the half at the 7:08 mark with senior Zach Acamo picking off Bell's pass to put an end to the Chargers' best drive of the first half. They had the ball inside the red zone and were looking to cut into the MU lead before Acamo slid in and came away with the pick.
The offense's 83-yard drive ended in a 26-yard touchdown from Walker to junior Kenneth Carr with four minutes left in the opening half.
Midland got the ball back in the hands of the offense one more time before the end of the first half to set the halftime score at 42-0 following a 27-yard touchdown to junior Austin Harris from Walker to cap off a 79 yard drive.
BCU received the third quarter kick and put together a 16-play drive that ultimately stalled at the five-yard line. They would settle for a 22-yard field goal after taking nearly seven minutes off the clock, making it 42-3 with 8:09 left in the quarter.
Midland answered with another Walker to Harris score, this time from 31-yards out.
Walker finished off his career-day with a 24-yard scamper to set the final score at 56-3 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.
Walker accounted for six scores on the day. He was 14 for 18 with 234 yards with five touchdown passes through the air. On the ground, he led the team with 66 yards on seven carries. Keenan Smith had a team-high 13 rushes for 42 yards and a score.
Receiving, Smith was one of four Warriors with a touchdown grab. Kenneth Carr had two catches for 30 yards and a score while Darrin Gentry had two catches for 42 yards and a score. Austin Harris led the team with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
"I thought River Walker did really well. He had a couple of touchdown passes," Jamrog said. "Austin Harris had a couple of nice catches and it was good to see KC Carr back on the field. We have some playmakers out there and it was exciting to see how our offense looked today."
Midland's six interceptions on the day were the most since they had seven against Nebraska Wesleyan in 2011. Junior Trevor Havlovic led the defense with eight tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage. Acamo added seven while senior Theo Blue had five stops.
"We were able to get some pressure on their quarterback and we had some great individual effort on some of our interceptions," Jamrog said.
The Warriors (1-2) will return home next week to host Hastings (1-2) as part of Midland University's 2020 Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont, Nebraska.
