Midland draws Mayville State in NAIA volleyball tournament
Midland draws Mayville State in NAIA volleyball tournament

  • Updated
Midland volleyball is going dancing.

The Warriors earned a bid to host an opening round game of the 2020 NAIA National Tournament Monday.

Midland will host Mayville State at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

The Warriors enter the tournament with a 11-9 mark while the Comets are 23-11.

The two schools last met a decade ago in 2010 with Midland coming out as victors in five sets.

Midland is one of five GPAC teams—the most of all the conferences—earning a spot in the tournament, alongside Jamestown, Concordia, Dordt and Northwestern.

The winner of Saturday’s match-up will advance to the final tournament site.

Opening Round Match-upsS

  • t. Mary (Kan.) at Jamestown (N.D.)
  • IU East (Ind.) at Park (Mo.)
  • Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at Westmont (Calif.)
  • Georgetown (Ky.) at Indiana Wesleyan
  • Trinity Christian (Ill.) at Northwestern (Iowa)
  • Milligan (Tenn.) at Missouri Baptist
  • Bryan (Tenn.) at Marian (Ind.)
  • UC Merced (Calif.) at Eastern Oregon
  • Cottey (Mo.) at Central Methodist (Mo.)
  • Mobile (Ala.) at Keiser (Fla.)
  • Mayville State (N.D.) at Midland (Neb.)
  • The Master’s (Calif.) at Corban (Ore.)
  • McPherson (Kan.) at Grand View (Iowa)
  • Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at Providence (Mont.)
  • MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at Dordt (Iowa)
  • William Woods (Mo.) at Ottawa (Kan.)
  • Madonna (Mich.) at Viterbo (Wis.)
  • Texas Wesleyan at Bellevue (Neb.)
  • Bushnell (Ore.) at Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
  • Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at Oklahoma City
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Cornerstone (Mich.)
  • Aquinas (Mich.) at IU Kokomo (Ind.)
  • Bethel (Ind.) at Reinhardt (Ga.)
  • Concordia (Neb.) at Xavier (La.)
