Midland draws Mayville State in NAIA volleyball tournament

Midland volleyball is going dancing.
The Warriors earned a bid to host an opening round game of the 2020 NAIA National Tournament Monday.
Midland will host Mayville State at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The Warriors enter the tournament with a 11-9 mark while the Comets are 23-11.
The two schools last met a decade ago in 2010 with Midland coming out as victors in five sets.
Midland is one of five GPAC teams—the most of all the conferences—earning a spot in the tournament, alongside Jamestown, Concordia, Dordt and Northwestern.
The winner of Saturday’s match-up will advance to the final tournament site.
Opening Round Match-upsS
- t. Mary (Kan.) at Jamestown (N.D.)
- IU East (Ind.) at Park (Mo.)
- Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at Westmont (Calif.)
- Georgetown (Ky.) at Indiana Wesleyan
- Trinity Christian (Ill.) at Northwestern (Iowa)
- Milligan (Tenn.) at Missouri Baptist
- Bryan (Tenn.) at Marian (Ind.)
- UC Merced (Calif.) at Eastern Oregon
- Cottey (Mo.) at Central Methodist (Mo.)
- Mobile (Ala.) at Keiser (Fla.)
- Mayville State (N.D.) at Midland (Neb.)
- The Master’s (Calif.) at Corban (Ore.)
- McPherson (Kan.) at Grand View (Iowa)
- Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at Providence (Mont.)
- MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at Dordt (Iowa)
- William Woods (Mo.) at Ottawa (Kan.)
- Madonna (Mich.) at Viterbo (Wis.)
- Texas Wesleyan at Bellevue (Neb.)
- Bushnell (Ore.) at Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
- Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at Oklahoma City
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Cornerstone (Mich.)
- Aquinas (Mich.) at IU Kokomo (Ind.)
- Bethel (Ind.) at Reinhardt (Ga.)
- Concordia (Neb.) at Xavier (La.)