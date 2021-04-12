Midland draws Mayville State in NAIA volleyball tournament

Midland volleyball is going dancing.

The Warriors earned a bid to host an opening round game of the 2020 NAIA National Tournament Monday.

Midland will host Mayville State at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

The Warriors enter the tournament with a 11-9 mark while the Comets are 23-11.

The two schools last met a decade ago in 2010 with Midland coming out as victors in five sets.

Midland is one of five GPAC teams—the most of all the conferences—earning a spot in the tournament, alongside Jamestown, Concordia, Dordt and Northwestern.

The winner of Saturday’s match-up will advance to the final tournament site.

Opening Round Match-upsS

t. Mary (Kan.) at Jamestown (N.D.)

IU East (Ind.) at Park (Mo.)

Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) at Westmont (Calif.)

Georgetown (Ky.) at Indiana Wesleyan

Trinity Christian (Ill.) at Northwestern (Iowa)

Milligan (Tenn.) at Missouri Baptist

Bryan (Tenn.) at Marian (Ind.)

UC Merced (Calif.) at Eastern Oregon

Cottey (Mo.) at Central Methodist (Mo.)

Mobile (Ala.) at Keiser (Fla.)

Mayville State (N.D.) at Midland (Neb.)

The Master’s (Calif.) at Corban (Ore.)

McPherson (Kan.) at Grand View (Iowa)

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at Providence (Mont.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at Dordt (Iowa)

William Woods (Mo.) at Ottawa (Kan.)

Madonna (Mich.) at Viterbo (Wis.)

Texas Wesleyan at Bellevue (Neb.)

Bushnell (Ore.) at Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) at Oklahoma City

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Cornerstone (Mich.)

Aquinas (Mich.) at IU Kokomo (Ind.)

Bethel (Ind.) at Reinhardt (Ga.)

Concordia (Neb.) at Xavier (La.)

