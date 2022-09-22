Midland draws with Bellevue (RV)

The Midland women's soccer team earned a draw with Bellevue University (RV) Wednesday, 1-1.

“We changed formations at the beginning of the week, and the team stepped up and ran our system and played our way,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “The results are evident for everybody to see that we were the better team on the field. This game is a very positive step forward in our season.”

The result moves the Warriors’ record to 2-3-3 on the season while the Bruins go to 6-1-1.

Rain fell as the Warriors and Bruins took the field at Papillion Landing. The two teams frequently traded possessions to begin the match.

The Bruins’ Sam Reding broke through for the first goal of the match, midway through the first in the 21st minute. Alternating possessions continued as the rain began to subside right before the half.

After the break, the Warriors turned up the offensive pressure, pressing into the final third. In the 60th minute, Dana Gomez took control of the ball from the deep far side and sent a cross to teammate Brittany Llanes to knot the game at 1-1.

Llanes’ goal was her second goal of the season, while Gomez had her second straight game with an assist. Hannah Tillison picked up three saves in net to earn the draw.

Midland will host Dordt (4-3-1, 1-1-1 GPAC) at Heedum Field for homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 24. First kick is set for 5:00 p.m. The Warriors have won six out of their last seven against the Defenders.