Midland draws with Presentation after losing lead late

The Midland women's soccer team lost its leads in the closing seconds of Saturday's match with Presentation College and had to settle for a 1-1 draw on the road.

The Warriors are now 2-3-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the GPAC while Presentation remains unbeaten at 4-0-2 and 1-0-1 in conference play.

The Warriors started off aggressive at the beginning of the match but things settled down until the 35th minute when Claudia Wilson found Ashley Atkinson for a Warrior goal.

Wilson took a free kick from just outside the box, Atkinson collected the ball and put it in the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

Both offenses were held in check for the most part in the first 45 minutes. They were physical in their defensive strategies as they combined for 18 fouls. Midland was whistled for a dozen in the first period.

After the break, the offenses had their chances but couldn’t seem to finish in the attacking third as the foul count and physicality continued between the two sides.

Tensions boiled over in the 72nd minute as three red cards were handed, leaving the Warriors a player down the final 18:44.

This led to the Saints’ offense getting more chances. They had three shots in the final four minutes alone. Marissa Gaytan score the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the match.

Presentation held a 13-10 edge in shots while Midland was whistled for 9 more fouls (23-14). Hannah Tillison ended her day with nine saves, bringing her total season total to 32.

Midland (2-3-2) will play one more game away from home with a short trip to Papillion, Nebraska to take on (RV) Bellevue (5-1-0).

Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Papillion Landing Wednesday, Sept. 21.