Midland drops final non-conference game versus No. 10 Bellevue

Midland baseball lost 13-4 to No. 10 Bellevue in the Warriors final non-conference game Tuesday night.

The game started 90 minutes late for a late arriving umpire crew, who earlier in the day called the Wayne State College and William Jewel slugfest, that went over three hours and saw a combined 36 runs.

Bellevue led off the first with a pair of runs coming off a two-out error. Midland responded with a run of their own in the bottom as Chase Reynolds hit a lead-off single and then came into score following a Connor Petersen single with one out.

Three runs by the Bruins in the top of the 2nd stretched their lead to 5-1 but a solid bottom half kept the Warriors close.

In the second, Alec Villanueva got things going with a single. After a groundout and a sacrifice fly, Tyler Foster doubled down the left-field line bringing in Villanueva.

A batter later, Reynolds drove in Foster with a single of his own. Thornton kept the inning going with a double, scoring Reynolds and pulling Midland back within a run.

That would be the contest's final run for the Warriors as the Bruins turned the ball over to their bullpen to finish out the game. They limited Midland to just three hits over the final seven innings.

Offensively, Bellevue added a pair of runs in the third, three in the fourth, and three in the seventh to make the final count 13-4. They were aided by six Midland errors on the day.

Reynolds led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and also tossed an inning in relief, striking out three.

The Warriors will turn their focus to their conference slate as they look to gain ground in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings. Midland (22-15, 9-11 GPAC) is currently in a tie for sixth place with weekend opponent Jamestown.

The Warriors will first host Dakota Wesleyan (13-21, 7-13 GPAC) on Friday for a 4 p.m. doubleheader. On Sunday, the Warriors are scheduled to travel to take on the Jimmies in North Dakota.

