Midland drops finale in Arizona

Midland baseball saw its early two-run first inning lead evaporate as Arizona Christian University took control of the game in the bottom half of the inning as they fell 7-5 to close out their Arizona road trip.

The Warriors return home having gone 2-3 after playing five games in four days during their road trip to Arizona.

Matt Abdelnour singled home a pair of runs in the top of the first inning giving the visiting Warriors a 2-0 lead.

The Firestorm answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.. ACU added a run in each of the next three innings, while Midland countered with a pair of runs in their halves of the innings.

In the 3rd inning, Sam Braun singled home John Richard Suehisa. The next inning saw the Warriors get multiple players on base but a double play sent the first two batters back to the dugout and then after two more go on, Connor Petersen drove in Abdelnour.

The Warriors tacked on a run in the 8th, scoring off a balk by the ACU relief pitcher.

Abdelnour finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a run.

Trey Nichols went 2-for-3 with a double.

Tyler Seebaum went four innings with five strikeouts.

Midland (3-4) will have a long layoff before their next scheduled gamestraveling to Texas for games with Southwestern Assemblies of God on Feb. 27 and Our Lady of Lakes on Feb. 28. Both dates will feature doubleheaders beginning at 1:00 p.m. in San Antonio.

