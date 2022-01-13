Midland drops third straight

Midland fell 95-50 to Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday, extending their losing streak to three-straight.

The Warriors are now 7-11 on the year and 3-8 in GPAC play.

Dakota Wesleyan used a rim-attacking game plan as they opened up the game with a 12-3 run over the first five and a half minutes worked their advantage to 11 at the 2:45 mark.

In the first quarter, DWU scored 16 points in the paint as they built a 22-14 lead. Emma Shepard spearheaded the offensive attack in the first for Midland with five points off the bench, including three from the free-throw line.

The Tiger’s inside attack continued in the second as they worked the ball into the painted area, scoring another 10 points up close. That lead to 19-of-34 shooting in the half and an 18 point lead, 43-25.

Midland labored on the offensive end, shooting 9-of-30 (30%) from the field and 3-of-11 (27%) from behind the arc.

After the break, Dakota Wesleyan’s lead continued to pile up as they opened with a 6-0 run in the first minute and closed out the quarter with a 10-2 run over the final four.

The 30-11 quarter for the Tigers put Midland in a 73-36 hole.

Outside of two minutes from Peyton Wingert in the fourth quarter, the Midland bench saw all of the action. DWU’s reserves also saw the extended time on the court.

For the game, the Warriors’ bench scored 31 points. Emma Shepard and Lexi Glosser each had eight while Kennedy Darner scored seven.

Wingert led the team with 17 points in 22 minutes of play while pulling in a team-high 6 rebounds.

Midland (7-11, 3-8 GPAC) will look to rebound from their loss when they travel to take on No. 14-ranked Northwestern (16-3, 8-3 GPAC) on Saturday.

Tip-off inside the Bultman Center is slated for 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Orange City, Iowa.

